More Coin (MORE) Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, More Coin has traded up 7% against the US dollar. More Coin has a total market cap of $67,216.85 and approximately $89.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0336 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About More Coin

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

