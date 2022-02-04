Morgan Stanley Boosts Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $97.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.81.

NASDAQ LITE traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $88.12. The company had a trading volume of 15,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,090. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.93 and its 200-day moving average is $90.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $96,536.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,499. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 1,196.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 21.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $91,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

