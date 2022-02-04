Morgan Stanley Cuts LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $246.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LPLA. Bank of America initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded up $6.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.44. 25,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,294. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $116.16 and a twelve month high of $181.92.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

