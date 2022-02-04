Morgan Stanley Increases Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Price Target to SEK 260

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from SEK 250 to SEK 260 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SKSBF traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 833. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.26. Skanska AB has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $29.70.

About Skanska AB (publ)

Skanska AB engages in the provision of construction and project development businesses. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment includes both building construction and civil construction. The Residential Development segment develops residential projects for immediate sale.

