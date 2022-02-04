Morgan Stanley Raises Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $207.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $207.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.54.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.86. The stock had a trading volume of 19,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,563. Hershey has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $206.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $26,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,279 shares of company stock worth $5,351,797. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Hershey by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.9% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.