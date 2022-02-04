Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Director Sells C$12,236.00 in Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Director Timothy James Walker sold 2,300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$12,236.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$111,720.

Shares of TSE MRT.UN traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.50. 80,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,513. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$352.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12 month low of C$4.85 and a 12 month high of C$7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

A number of research firms have commented on MRT.UN. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

