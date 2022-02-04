Morguard (TSE:MRC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $135.36

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$135.36 and traded as low as C$130.54. Morguard shares last traded at C$131.22, with a volume of 2,179 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Morguard from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Morguard alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.36, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$132.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$135.36.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported C$9.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$271.44 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Morguard Co. will post 13.8700005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morguard Company Profile (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.