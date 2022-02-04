Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 5,451 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.10% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $9,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $33,000. 54.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $49.98 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $39.93 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $47.54.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.