Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 9,590 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 55,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,394,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 351,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $573,800 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.27. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.49%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

