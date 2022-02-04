Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $3.99 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $140.73 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $141.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.51. The company has a market capitalization of $248.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

