Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $7.21 Million Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $7,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.62. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

