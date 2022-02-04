Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,293 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.94 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $93.79 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

