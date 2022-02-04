Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 802 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.31.

AbbVie stock opened at $140.73 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $141.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $248.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.