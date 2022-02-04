Morningstar Investment Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.05% of General Dynamics worth $27,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 127.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 56,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 31,764 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 40.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 87,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,055,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 55.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD opened at $212.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.62. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $153.05 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.