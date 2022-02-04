Morningstar Investment Services LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,759 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $146.73 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.47 and a fifty-two week high of $154.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

