Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $45.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COOP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth $297,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.