Mrweb Finance Market Cap Tops $479,996.62 (AMA)

Mrweb Finance (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Mrweb Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mrweb Finance has a total market capitalization of $479,996.62 and approximately $1.65 million worth of Mrweb Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mrweb Finance has traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00041906 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00110428 BTC.

Mrweb Finance Profile

Mrweb Finance (AMA) is a coin. Mrweb Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,750,000 coins. Mrweb Finance’s official Twitter account is @MrwebFinance . The Reddit community for Mrweb Finance is https://reddit.com/r/Mrweb_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MrWeb Finance is a simplified and trusted Decentralized Financial system for people who are looking to earn from the crypto space.”

Mrweb Finance Coin Trading

