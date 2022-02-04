Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. Mueller Water Products posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

MWA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE MWA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.85. 2,094,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,209. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

