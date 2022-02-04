MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 20,291 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2,074.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Shares of C opened at $65.26 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $132.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.62.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

