MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires Shares of 13,700 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,109 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,715 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,291,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,702 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,346 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,643,000 after acquiring an additional 718,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $86.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.45. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $80.92 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.56.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

