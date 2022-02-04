MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys New Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 90,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $157.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.22. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.78.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

