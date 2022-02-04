MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys New Shares in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 324.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHLS shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $44.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.80.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.16%. The firm had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

