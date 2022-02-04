MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys Shares of 4,000 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.77.

Shares of AMP opened at $304.25 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.26 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,158 shares of company stock valued at $8,013,525. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.