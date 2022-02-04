MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $1.28 Million in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $546,084. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AEP opened at $90.19 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

