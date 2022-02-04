MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases New Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 77,003 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 2.45.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 11.04%.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.99.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,820 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.