MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $1.26 Million Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,566,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,606,000 after purchasing an additional 777,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Landstar System by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Landstar System by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,976,000 after purchasing an additional 250,722 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after purchasing an additional 162,336 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $159.25 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $143.37 and a one year high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.60.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

