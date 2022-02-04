Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $249.85

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €249.85 ($280.73) and traded as high as €281.90 ($316.74). Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares last traded at €277.85 ($312.19), with a volume of 281,827 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €261.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €249.85.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

