Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $900.33

Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 900.33 ($12.10) and traded as low as GBX 883 ($11.87). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 883 ($11.87), with a volume of 79,653 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 900.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 906.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Murray Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

