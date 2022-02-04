MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.06

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.06 and traded as high as $9.60. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 54,849 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.43%. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 68,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000.

About MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

