MX TOKEN (MX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.38 Million

MX TOKEN (CURRENCY:MX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. One MX TOKEN coin can currently be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00003970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MX TOKEN has a market cap of $164.39 million and approximately $12.38 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MX TOKEN has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MX TOKEN Coin Profile

MX TOKEN (CRYPTO:MX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. MX TOKEN’s official website is www.mxc.com . MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @MXC_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “

Buying and Selling MX TOKEN

