MXC 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.70 Million (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0891 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MXC has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. MXC has a market capitalization of $235.44 million and approximately $11.70 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MXC Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

MXC Coin Trading

