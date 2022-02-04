Myriad Price Tops $0.0008 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. Myriad has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $650.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Myriad has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000136 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00012330 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,815,744,250 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

