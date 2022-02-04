MyWish Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.00 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $881,464.52 and approximately $6.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MyWish has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MyWish coin can now be bought for about $0.0923 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MyWish alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00042551 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00111199 BTC.

MyWish Coin Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.