Name Change Token (NCT) Reaches One Day Volume of $85,094.00

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $85,094.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Name Change Token has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00042179 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00110918 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

Name Change Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 53,883,981 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

