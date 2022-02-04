Nasdacoin (NSD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $5,403.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 78.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 74.3% against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $71,183.89 and approximately $5,403.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 27,188,545 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.