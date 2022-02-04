National Bank Financial Boosts Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target to C$15.50

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price objective upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CPG. CIBC boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

Shares of CPG stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.59. 833,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,288,196. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 82.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,249,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 564,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,708,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 46,213 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,328,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,970,000 after acquiring an additional 226,915 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

