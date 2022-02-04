National Bank Financial Boosts Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to C$8.50

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

KELTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $4.75.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.