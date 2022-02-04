National Bank Financial Cuts Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to C$45.50

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EDVMF. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Endeavour Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

Shares of EDVMF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,102. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $28.52.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

