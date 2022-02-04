National Bank Financial Increases ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$21.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

AETUF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 111,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.39. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $12.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

