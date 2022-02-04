National Bank Financial Increases Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to C$18.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

FRHLF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.54. 30,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,838. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

