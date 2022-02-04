National Bank Financial Increases Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to C$35.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 3.50. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $21.89.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $293.18 million for the quarter.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

