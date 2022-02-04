National Bank Financial Lowers Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Price Target to C$11.25

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had its price objective cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$11.25 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Shares of MYAGF traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.36. 3,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,931. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42.

Aya Gold & Silver, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Zgounder, Boumadine, 233263 permit, Amizmiz, Azegour, and La Campana properties. The company was founded by Réjean Gosselin on December 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.