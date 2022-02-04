National Bank Financial Lowers K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target to C$11.50

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its target price decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

KNTNF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

KNTNF traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $5.05. 48,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,814. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.