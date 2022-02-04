National Bank Financial Lowers Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $75.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 134.23% from the company’s current price.

LSPD has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

LSPD traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.02. 98,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.71. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average of $75.31.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

