National Bank Financial Raises Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to C$53.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,793,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

