National Bank Financial Trims First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Target Price to C$5.75

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

AG stock remained flat at $$9.84 during trading on Friday. 144,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,256,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 0.91. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 13.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,942,000 after purchasing an additional 764,944 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at $8,255,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 35.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,164,852 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 303,329 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 587.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 229,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 175.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,581 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 191,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

