National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. National Fuel Gas updated its FY22 guidance to $5.20-5.50 EPS.

Shares of NFG stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $59.68. The company had a trading volume of 15,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $65.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average is $57.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.84%.

NFG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In related news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $247,671.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $2,564,789.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,954 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Fuel Gas stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

