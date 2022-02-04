NativeCoin (N8V) Achieves Market Cap of $230,584.01

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, NativeCoin has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $230,584.01 and $14.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NativeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.07 or 0.00188236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00030911 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.44 or 0.00367345 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00066119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008962 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin (CRYPTO:N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

