Natixis Acquires New Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 443,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,208,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.28% of Teladoc Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,045,398,000 after buying an additional 353,835 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,805,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,602,000 after buying an additional 388,063 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $933,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $183.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.76.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.38. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,773 shares of company stock valued at $901,428 in the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

