Natixis Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Natixis grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 292.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,321 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $35,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after purchasing an additional 99,820 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

NYSE:IBM opened at $137.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.